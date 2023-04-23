Suicide K-pop starThe suicide of South Korean K-pop singer Moonbin is not an isolated case. The Asian country has a dramatic rate of suicide among young people. “It is a legacy of history,” says Korea expert Remco Breuker.
Mark van Assen
Talking about suicidal thoughts can be done anonymously: chat via 113.nlcall 113 or call free 0800-0113.
