Let’s say it clearly that “in Italy it is convenient to commit crimes” as some retired magistrates used to say and maybe we have a clearer picture of the situation if crime is ultimately a way of earning one’s bread with impunity





Necessary premise. The suicides in prison they are as humanly sorry as any act of this kind.

Having said this, another necessary question follows: what does the State have to do with it? It almost seems like reliving the story of the migrants: they leave, they are desperate, they are almost always economic migrants, they drown and is the fault again of the State? And maybe there’s the usual hipster who also wants to evoke a sense of individual guilt? And is there always the Historian who says that the West is to blame?

It really seems to be in the “upside down world” in which the logical connections have not only been loosened but actually made to vanish. Two women commit suicide, one after the other, in prison in the Turin prison. Soon after another inmate seems to have met the same fate Calabria, in Rossano. And that’s three in 48 hours.

Immediately the left exploits. Mark GrimaldiGreen Left:

«A few hours after the death of Susan John, the 42-year-old woman who starved to death, another inmate took her own life in the women’s section of the Turin prison. She is an Italian woman who was transferred at the end of July from Genoa to the Turin prison. Her name was Campari blue. She hanged herself. We have been saying for years now that no section of the prison can be suitable for people experiencing a condition of psychological and psychiatric suffering, that it is vital to work on alternative punishments to decongest prison structures and really take care of all delicate cases, starting with by the younger inmates.

And then again:

«Months ago we asked the Northern Minister, with a question, to restore the extension of the telephone conversations of prisoners with their loved ones decided in the pandemic phase, also to reduce the risk of suicide. In response, the Minister refers to the decisions of the Prison Directorates. Similarly, on the impressive frequency of suicides, Nordio’s note refers to the commitment of the DAP, to the interdisciplinary work with the regional ASLs for prevention and, in general, to the various regional articulations.

Subscribe to the newsletter

