Two more suicides in prison, a national drama

Two suicides in prison in just two days. The press reports it today, explaining: “The first, last Thursday in Secondigliano, in Campania, the second, on Friday, in Ravenna, in Emilia Romagna, dramatically re-propose the question of who takes their own life behind bars”.

The data is disturbing: “After the black year of 2022, which with 84 cases – practically one every five days – broke the record of 72 suicides of 2009, today, for 2023, we are at an altitude of 23″. Cronache della Campania reports the words of the general secretary of the SPP (Prison Police Union) Aldo Di Giacomo: “Even if in Secondigliano the suicide prisoner was 65 years old, overall the age of the inmates who committed suicide (the average is over 40 with many over 30) and 40% of the deaths are non-EU citizens, proving that young people, together with drug addicts and those with mental problems and with them young foreigners are the most fragile and vulnerable”.

“Unfortunately – says Di Giacomo – we continue to hear only announcements of “good will”, political commitments and declarations of parliamentarians and government officials without going through words of emotion (in some cases even sincere) or generic and circumstantial, almost always the themselves, to the facts. To the point of producing a sort of addiction and reducing cell suicide to a few lines on the local news page because it no longer makes the news. Even the announcements for the construction of new pavilions leave the time they find while the Minister Nordio is thinking about the recovery of old barracks, an idea that is not a new one which still requires money and a long time for implementation”, concludes Di Giacomo.

