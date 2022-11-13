The suicide of the young Argentine footballer of the team Aldosivi, Samuel Rebolloreopens the controversy over the pressure that players are subjected to in order to ascend.

Rebollo took his own life when he was notified that he would not continue with the team, which he came to in search of an opportunity.

The Argentine Nationa newspaper that is part of the GDA, starts from the fact and questions: what is behind the suicides in football?

“Suicide is a multicausal problem and is never a direct consequence of an event. Each case is unique. For this reason, it is not a matter of looking for culprits or pointing out causes and effects. However, the stories of both young people expose a problem that, in general, only gains visibility in the media when the tragedy has already occurred: suicide and its relationship with high-performance sports, ”says the letter.

And he adds: “What happens when the expectations of “saving yourself” with the ball suddenly go out? How can this reality impact children and adolescents who leave everything (families, friends, school, place of belonging) to pursue the dream “of being someone”? What happens when the doors close, when the longing for which they and their families sacrificed so much turns to dust? Are the clubs and society in general prepared to contain them?

experts speak

Not the first time. Football in the world is plagued by this kind of events that not only mourn sport, football, but also question a problem that has not been known how to deal with.

Light Morales She is a clinical and sports psychologist. She plays hockey and in her daily duties she works with club players and coaches.

“This news again, again, but it continues to surprise. Soccer, a teenager and this ending. Samuel Rebollo was 20 years old and played in the 4th division of the @aldosivi_oficial club. These days he had ‘set it free’, a phrase that becomes natural in many environments but few understand the weight that it carries. The carnage of some sports and its effects, ”the professional wrote on her social networks.

Lorenzo hits the nail on the head and points out several points that must be paid attention to so that no more cases continue to occur.

“In ‘being free’ illusions, desires, fantasies, promises of success fall, both from soccer players and from their families and managers. And not many have the symbolic resources necessary to transcend this. We must understand and empathize with the psychic reality of the athlete who changes radically with this ‘freedom’: they must ALREADY decide what to do, where to go, what career to follow, what other possible ‘and successful’ future they must find. A lot for a teenager, ”he specified.

“I think of that ‘getting free’ as a ‘free fall’. The person who commits suicide has lost his or her frame of reference, which in life is usually the family, the partner, the profession, the job. When something of that suddenly disappears, you have to be very careful, more so with kids who, from the age of 7 or 8, leave everything to play in a club and their families make very big sacrifices because they have that fantasy that ‘it’s going to come’ “, emphasized.

For Manuel Vilapriño, president of the Association of Argentine Psychiatrists (APSA), “everything that implies high performance and high demand is one more stressor. If that stressor is chronic and is not resolved, it will trigger something. In some way, this is going to manifest itself in the body, either with anxiety, anguish or depressive states. The point is that if other social and cultural factors are added to the high demand, such as the absence of support networks and the need to belong, win and be successful (according to the patterns of our culture, where success and there is no middle ground to win), all of that is going to have an impact,” he said.

The report concludes that “strengthening self-esteem is a key aspect for the psychiatrist. This implies how the person evaluates and values ​​himself and, based on that, how he can carry out the confrontation of the different circumstances of life”.

