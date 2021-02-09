César Borda, Julio César Toresani and Leandro Cogrossi were three fatalities was charged the Depression in our football in 2019. Two kids who did not reach the First Division: Alexis Ferlini, goalkeeper released by Colón from Santa Fe, and Leandro Latorre, free forward from Aldosivi, from Mar del Plata, They took their own lives in 2020. And now, at the beginning of 2021, Godoy Cruz’s striker, Uruguayan Santiago, was found dead. “Nose” García, in Mendoza.

There were many more cases in Argentine soccer: Alberto Pedro Vivalda (River, Millonarios de Colombia, Chacarita and Tigre, in 1997), Mirko Saric (San Lorenzo, in 1994), Bolivian Ramiro “Chocolate bar” Castillo (in Argentina he played for Instituto de Córdoba, Argentinos Juniors, River, Rosario Central and Platense, in 1997), Luis Ibarra (Tigre, in 1997), Sergio Schulmeister, in 2003, and Héctor “Pachi” Larroque, in 2011 (both former archers emerged from Boca); Mariano Gutiérrez (San Martín de Burzaco), or the former referee Fabián Madorrán, after being fired by the AFA in 2004.

Mirko Saric, from San Lorenzo, playing a ball with “La Bruja” Sergio Berti, from River, in a Closing Tournament. Photo: Clarín Archive.

It happens in football and it happens in our entire society. With or without a direct relationship with the condition of being professional or semi-amateur players, as a general rule, all depressive conditions that lead to a fatal outcome share one trait: the difficulty to externalize what was going through. In an environment of as much demand as professional sports and with as much exacerbated criticism as that which occurs in Argentine soccer, this problem gets worse. Why even today, with the prejudices that marked depression as an abnormality collapsed, it is still a martyrdom for footballers to recognize this problem?

In the first place it must be understood and reaffirmed that depressive tendencies are indifferent to the person’s profession. It is a problem that can affect any human being. Ruben Rossi He was youth champion with the Argentine National Team in the World Cup in Japan 1979, with Diego Maradona -among other greats- as a partner. He worked as coordinator of inferiors in Unión de Santa Fe, River, Quilmes and Colón.

“In formative football there are neither the conditions nor the infrastructure to contain this type of case. Let’s not think about River and Boca. Let’s think about the rest, ”Rossi told the newspaper last year. Argentinian time.

And he specified: “Sometimes you need one more physical trainer and they deny you. Imagine if you tell him that you need three psychologists, two social workers, two psychopedagogues. And if they are brought, it is always aiming to maximize sports performance, not thinking of the boy who occasionally plays football from the human aspect. I don’t know if we protect them that much. And I do a mea culpa. Everything is aimed at sports performance. Training, food, psychology. And the man, who is a boy who plays soccer, who cares? To nobody”.

Rossi, currently a consultant for Conmebol, is also the Director of the Formative Soccer Area of ​​the “César Luis Menotti” Coaching School.

All the unfortunate footballers went through complex personal moments when making the drastic decision. Toresani was out of work and living in the Santa Fe League hotel, away from his family. Cogrossi had retired at age 30 and was working as a bus driver. The reasons that led Borda to make his decision are less well known and of a family nature. “Chocolatín” Castillo could not overcome the loss of his 7-year-old son. Ibarra murdered his wife and threw himself out of the building where he lived with his two young daughters. Saric could not overcome the depressive picture that caused him not to be able to recover quickly from a serious injury to his ligaments. Vivalda threw himself onto the Miter railroad tracks at Vicente López station, after a strong depression and dejected by family and financial problems.

The goalkeeper Alberto Vivalda in Millonario along with the Argentines Alejandro Barberón and Carlos López, first and second among the kneeling, José Van Tuyne is standing and is second from the left. Photo: courtesy of the newspaper El Tiempo

Larroque hanged himself on the terrace of his home in Aldo Bonzi on Tuesday, August 2, 2011 and the motive was a deep depression in which he was immersed due to his family problems such as the fight for the possession of his daughter. Schulmeister was found by the police hanging around his neck with a dress belt in the kitchen of his residence on Calle Colombres, Almagro. He had already tried to kill himself on September 25, 2001, when he was playing at Atlético de Rafaela, trying to cut his throat with a kitchen knife and had cut his neck; his girlfriend had managed to save him. Relatives of the footballer said that could not get over the early death of his father

The “Egg” Toresani and the “Coconut” Cogrossi made their determination retired from football. Retirement is an extremely conflictive moment for the former footballer. “Nobody is prepared for that moment”, commented to Clarion Daniel “Trapito” Vega, symbol of Platense and former partner of Borda in Talleres de Remedios de Escalada.

“It grabs you in a difficult moment because you are old for football but young for life. You stop doing what you like and what you did all your life. You have to think that there is always an afterlife. The lights go out to everyone and that’s the reality “, completed the scorer who has just promoted to the First Division with Platense.

Daniel Vega was always admired in the world of football because outside of his condition as a player, he maintains a fruitful professional career as an accountant graduated from the University of Buenos Aires, a profession that he practices together with his brother in his own accounting and legal study. He studied and completed the careers of sports journalism, technical director and sports manager. He himself acknowledges that this facet has served him as escape to sport.

“Apart from helping me to have my mind elsewhere, It gives me another livelihood so that my money does not depend only on kicking a ball. I see that perhaps the boys who have no other activity outside of soccer tomorrow will cost more to stop playing, “explained who is also a professor at the El Futbolista Foundation, in Agremiados, where he provides study tools so that other players improve with a trade and open up to new job opportunities.

“We place a lot of emphasis,” Vega said, “on psychological restraint so that when you have to withdraw, you do so openly and that it is not something dramatic.”

Another former River and Boca midfielder, Claudio Cabrera, gave a brave first-person testimony to TyC Sports about the vicissitudes that a footballer faces when leaving the activity. Her goal was to be able to help other colleagues with her story. “The effect the withdrawal had on me was devastating. I did not find anything in life that made my hands sweat like the previous moment, when I was dressing in the dressing room. I incorporated activities to occupy my head and not think of a drastic decision. For years it crossed my mind. I thought about it, I thought about it … Bah, thank goodness I didn’t think about it, because if I thought about it I could have made it happen. I was held back by the fear that it wouldn’t work. I like to ride hard with the car, I like speed. Then it said: “I point him to a column on the Panamericana.” And I never hit the steering wheel for fear that he would not take my life, “confessed the Chacho.

Cabrera also added: “It is not soccer, it is ball. It is the purest and most genuine love. Children, marriage, a girlfriend, they go down another lane. It is another world.” Much of the interview that Fernando gave him turned around this point. Rifle Pandolfi to the site Hitch. “When you’re a former player, “said Pandolf,” you don’t know what the hell you’re up for. You bother in your house, because you were little, always on tour and always playing. And when you are, you don’t know where you are. And at some point the “What the hell am I here for in this world?”. Depression is screwed up. I went through shitty places. Some get over it somehow and others cover it up with alcohol or a bunch of bullshit that breaks everything. Luckily, it was a moment and I had friends and family who helped me get out of there, from that moment of depression, if we want to say it like that. After going through that I was born again. “

Fernando Pandolfi, when he played in Boca. Photo: Clarín Archive.

The depression also attacks active players, as happened with Morro García. As no one is exempt from suffering from it, it can appear in footballers who are at the peak of their careers or even at young ages. Borda was only 25 years old. Mirko Saric, a youth from San Lorenzo, was 21 years old when on April 4, 2000 he made the drastic decision to take his own life. Sergio Schulmeister hanged himself in February 2003 as a goalkeeper for Huracán.

“In football you never finish being able to enjoy what you are doing, from day to day“Vega adds in the same vein.” Everything is always a test, everything is an opportunity to go for something else. There are no moments of relaxation. If I told you – the man says that this year he will reach 40 – that I found how to enjoy 100%, it would be a lie, “he adds.

There are 800,000 people who commit suicide each year, according to the World Health Organization. In the last 65 years, suicide rates have increased by 60% throughout the planet, and particularly in Argentina they have grown. It is not that in soccer there are percentage more suicides than in life, but rather that in our country there is a high suicide rate. Argentina is 26 among the countries with the highest rates in the world, and third in Latin America.

Pandolfi, who confessed that he almost lost his life drowned in a pool because he consumed too many sleeping pills and that he was saved by his partner at that time, left another reflection that summarizes what he said: “With the help of friends and family, little by little, it comes out. you have to recognize yourself as sick, because if you keep covering it you can end up dead. In the end, you have to sit in front of the mirror, see the truth, accept yourself and fight against it. I count it in case anyone is in it and needs to ask for help. Ask for help in time. You have to look around and enjoy“.

ATTENTION: In the country there is the Buenos Aires Suicide Assistance Center. Anyone in crisis can call confidentially by dialing 135 (toll free) or (011) 5275-1135 24 hours a day. You can also go to the Suicide Family Attention Center (CAFS): tel. (011) 4758-2554 ([email protected] – www.familiardesuicida.com.ar).

JCH.

