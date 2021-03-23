Suicide Squad, the film directed by David Yesterday, had a successful premiere but did not have the support of critics or fans. Following the announcement of Zack Snyder ‘Justice League, the campaign to launch Ayer’s cut only grew.

In fact, the same director mentioned in different interviews that the film has several deleted scenes, so he was very enthusiastic about the idea. Unfortunately, such a version has no place in the DC Extended Universe or other outlets like HBO Max.

Through a statement, WarnerMedia Studios CEO Ann Sarnoff spoke about the future of the DCEU. Not only did he dismiss the idea of ​​restoring the Snyderverse, but he also thwarted the chances of seeing the Suicide Squad cut: “We’re not going to develop the David Ayer cut.”

The decision has demoralized the most enthusiastic fans of the dream project, including the director himself. Through TwitterYesterday he limited himself to questioning the reason behind, but was equally resigned now that the company made its position clear.

One of the main reasons could lie in the premiere of The Suicide Squad, the James Gunn film that would function as a sequel and reboot of the original film. In addition to creating confusion for the public, the magnitude of the campaign Release the Yesterday cut it was not so media, so they could ignore it without much problem.

The changes presented by David Ayer’s Suicide Squad

Among the changes that David Ayer’s cut has includes the greater participation on screen of Jared Leto as the Joker, in addition to the romance between Harley Quinn (Margot Robbie) and Deadshot (Will Smith).

The filmmaker indicated that those scenes had to be removed in post-production, since the directors of Warner Bros they did not agree with his ideas.

Suicide Squad – official synopsis

Amanda Waller (Viola Davis), head of the secret agency ARGUS, offers to recruit the most cruel villains, with deadly and even magical abilities, to work for them.

Without too many options to give a refusal, the eight most dangerous villains in the world agree to collaborate with the United States Government in secret, almost suicidal missions, in order to clear their file.