Since its announcement it was announced that Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League It is part of the video game universe of Batman: Arkham. Now thanks to James Gunn, director of DC Studios, we know that it will not be the last title in this series.

James Gunn usually answers different questions from fans through social networks. It was here that someone asked him if the game of Suicide Squad would mark the end of the universe arkham. In a post that has since been deleted, but that many captured with images, she assured that this would not be the end.

Although this post was deleted, James Gunn also shared in another that he is a fan of this game universe. So it is very likely in your interest to get more out of it. After all, when he took charge of DC Studios he said that he also wanted some video games to be canon with his new media universe.

Of course, despite saying that Suicide Squad It wouldn't be the last game in the universe arkham, did not give more details about his future. So we don't know how else it could continue, whether with a sequel to the title or giving other DC Comics characters a chance. What do you prefer?

What do we know about Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League?

As the name indicates, Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League It will put us in control of the team of villains. Your objective will be to finish off the members of the Justice League after they are possessed by Brainiac, who is invading Earth.

Source: Warner Bros. Games

It will be a game that can be enjoyed individually or with other friends. Each will take on the role of Harley Quinn, Deadshot, Captain Boomerang or King Shark. It will have game-as-a-service elements and they promised that there will constantly be new characters and more story content. Its departure is planned for February 2, 2024.. Will they play it?

