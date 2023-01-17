Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League, the next game from Batman Arkham developer Rocksteady, will include a battle pass system focused on cosmetic items, it’s been claimed.
A leaked image apparently showing the game’s main menu appeared online last night, spread via Twitter and redditand has now been verified as real and recent by VGCapparently taken from a PlayStation test build.
The screenshot includes a menu with a “battle pass” section, above a squad loadout showing four characters, all of whom have leveling options.
The image, and today’s report on it, is the first we’ve heard of Suicide Squad having a battle pass component – even if it is limited to cosmetics.
The extent to which Suicide Squad will be treated as a live-service game has been hotly-debated among fans to date, following the failure of other multiplayer “games as a service” titles and Rocksteady’s previous history making the acclaimed single-player Arkham series .
Eurogamer has contacted publisher Warner Bros. for comment.
Suicide Squad features Harley Quinn, Captain Boomerang, Deadshot and King Shark as anti-heroes, on a mission to eliminate Justice League members brainwashed by Brainiac.
The title has faced a protracted development and several delays, but will finally arrive for PC, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S on 26th May. It will be Rocksteady’s first major release since Batman Arkham Knight, eight years ago.
