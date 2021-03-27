What the fans had been waiting for has come true. Finally, the trailer for The Suicide Squad, a film directed by James Gunn.

With the presentation of the villains of DC, protagonists of this film, who also made an appearance in the film is Starro, the antagonist.

Who is Starro, DC character?

Starro made his debut in 1960 in the comic The Brave and the Bold # 28, the issue that also introduced readers to the Justice League of America, made up of Aquaman, Flash (Barry Allen), Green Lantern (Hal Jordan), Martian Manhunter, and Wonder Woman.

Starro is the new villain of the DC Universe. Photo: DC Comics

Among his abilities, Starro can create several versions of him, but smaller, which allow him to reach the body and face of his opponents and thus control them. The character also stands out for its strength, durability and size, very similar to that of a kaiju. As long as some part of his body survives, he can always recover.

Starro’s arrival in The Suicide Squad

With the release of the trailer for The Suicide Squad, fans have seen the arrival of a psychic starfish as one of the great protagonists of the film. At the moment, there is no information on whether Starro will be the only villain in the plot or is an enemy among several that will appear.

What is James Gunn’s Suicide Squad about?

The official plot tells us the following: “Welcome to Hell aka Bell Reve, America’s most dangerous and deadly prison, where the worst supervillains are held captive and will do whatever they can to get out, including joining a super secret. Task Force X. Today’s life and death task? Accompany a select group of convicts Bloodsport, Peacemaker, Captain Boomerang, Ratcatcher 2, Savant, King Shark, Blackguard, Javelin, and Harley Quinn; then give them weapons and drop them on the remote island of Corto Maltese ”.