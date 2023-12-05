Waiting to also see the new Warner Bros video game, Suicide Squad at the cinema it brought Harley Quinn back into vogue, but the character has always been on the crest of the wave, even in the cosplay community, in its most classic interpretation as in this one Harley Quinn cosplay from Nadyasonika.
The cosplayer in question is able to transform herself with remarkable ability, and also in this case she managed to perfectly fit into the shoes of Harley Quinn, represented here in one of her clothes most iconic classics, which Nadyasonika performed during a public event.
In this case, the interpretation therefore does not come directly from the last film but from the previous one, as well as from less recent cartoons and comics, but it is still of excellent workmanship, starting from costume in bi-colored skin and with colorful hair. There is no shortage of typical accessories such as goggles and obviously the baseball bat.
Nadyasonika’s Harley Quinn
Nadyasonika’s Harley Quinn appears less disturbing and psychotic than normal for a character of this kind, instead appearing much more smilingbut the interpretation still works very well, as it often does.
If you want to see other interpretations by the same cosplayer, we refer you to the cosplay of Yamato from One Piece, that of Boa Hancock from the same series, the cosplay of Barbie from the film of the same name and that of Nico Robin again from One Piece.
