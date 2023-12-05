Waiting to also see the new Warner Bros video game, Suicide Squad at the cinema it brought Harley Quinn back into vogue, but the character has always been on the crest of the wave, even in the cosplay community, in its most classic interpretation as in this one Harley Quinn cosplay from Nadyasonika.

The cosplayer in question is able to transform herself with remarkable ability, and also in this case she managed to perfectly fit into the shoes of Harley Quinn, represented here in one of her clothes most iconic classics, which Nadyasonika performed during a public event.

In this case, the interpretation therefore does not come directly from the last film but from the previous one, as well as from less recent cartoons and comics, but it is still of excellent workmanship, starting from costume in bi-colored skin and with colorful hair. There is no shortage of typical accessories such as goggles and obviously the baseball bat.