Kalinka Fox has made a cosplay from Harley Quinn which portrays the character in a similar way to how she is seen in some sequences of The Suicide Squad – Suicide Missionthat is tied with a rope.

Also present among the Gotham Knights villains (review here), Harley Quinn has become a real obsession for cosplayers since she is played on the big screen by Margot Robbiebut it is a figure that has always had its own charm.

It is therefore fun to see her represented in the most disparate ways and in her different costumes, from the Harlequin-style one of comics and cartoons to the film and videogame variants. Of course, because Harley will also be among the protagonists of Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League.

Needless to say, there are many models who have given us their interpretation of Dr. Harleen Frances Quinzel over the years. A few examples? Lada Lyumos, Alyson Tabbitha, missbri, Shirogane-sama and Helly Valentine.