Video games usually go through many tests before they are finally released, which is why they hire qualified people as beta testers, who have an even more complicated job, that is precisely finding bugs and other details in the software they are testing. . And just a few months ago they let a certain group venture into Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice Leaguebut it had not only allowed them to talk about the game until a few hours ago.

That leads us to a thread of redditwhere the presence of the testers has been requested, who gave their comments on the game, making it known that things really could have been better, and that in the end they do feel with that soul of wanting to compete with titles like Fortnite. Added to that is that the characters do have their unique weapons, but in the end they don't feel different enough for you to choose someone based on your playing style.

But, on the other hand, there are those who comment that it is an extremely fun experience, contrasting with the texts written by the specialized press, they even say that marketing has not done it justice, and that is going to translate into sales that will not be favorable for Rocksteady and hence, Warner Games.

Here are some comments from the forum thread: