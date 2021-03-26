Last November, fans of James Gunn after it was announced that the cast of his next movie, The Suicide Squad, was going to have one more member.

After the presentation of some first images, weeks ago it was revealed that the actor Sylvester Stallone was also going to be part of this story.

Now, and with the launch of the Suicide Squad trailer, it has been confirmed what role he will play in the film: will lend his voice to King Shark.

Suicide Squad Trailer

Who is King Shark?

He is a humanoid shark and one of the most unique characters in DC Comics. Also known as Nanaue, she first appeared in Superboy # 0 (1994) as a cameo before making her full debut in Superboy # 9.

What will we see in The Suicide Squad?

To the surprise of its fans, The Suicide Squad will not be suitable for the whole family, since it will have R rating. After several premises, the official synopsis was released:

“Welcome to Hell aka Bell Reve, America’s most dangerous and deadly prison, where the worst supervillains are held captive and will do whatever they can to get out, including joining a super secret Task Force X”Says part of the argument.

The Suicide Squad Release Date

The suicide Squad is one of two DC movies that has not altered its release date and is being kept for the August 6, 2021. The feature film will debut in theaters and on HBO Max in the United States. With the arrival of streaming to Latin America in June, it is expected to be available for the region.