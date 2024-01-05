Although excitement for the game has subsided substantially, we are only a few weeks away from the release of Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League. In this way, a new trailer for this title was recently released, which is focused on showing us some of the technical capabilities that we can only find in the PlayStation 5.

Recently, PlayStation and Rocksteady shared a video that shows us in action the way in which Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League It will use the DualSense and the Pulse 3D of the console. This means that haptic vibration will be a very important factor in the player's immersion. Along with this, it seems that each weapon will have a unique relationship with adaptive triggers. Finally, 3D audio is something that will give us a clear idea of ​​where we are in relation to the enemies.

We remind you that Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League will arrive on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S and PC on February 2, 2024. At the moment it is unknown whether the Xbox version will have any unique features or not. On related topics, Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League delays its release once again. Likewise, this game suffers from a massive leak.

Editor's Note:

It is a pity that Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League It went from being one of the most anticipated games in recent years, to something that has lost much of public interest. While I don't doubt that this is a great title, the game-as-a-service elements and its mandatory online connection have been setbacks from which it seems impossible to recover.

Via: PlayStation