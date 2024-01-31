As reported by VGC, players who own the Deluxe version of Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League will receive compensation for disruptions during the launch period. Precisely, he will come $20 worth of in-game currency donated.

“Thank you for being one of our first console players during Early Access to Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League,” Rocksteady said in a message sent to Deluxe Edition players directly into Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League.

“We recognize that you have been patient with us during the initial launch server updates and would like to show our appreciation for your patience with a special gift of 2000 LuthorCoin. Thanks again!”

In Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League, 2000 “LuthorCoin” can be purchased for $20. Currently, the game's standard skins can be purchased for 1000 coins. The “Deluxe” and “Legendary” variants of most skins can be purchased starting from 2000 LuthorCoins.