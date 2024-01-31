As reported by VGC, players who own the Deluxe version of Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League will receive compensation for disruptions during the launch period. Precisely, he will come $20 worth of in-game currency donated.
“Thank you for being one of our first console players during Early Access to Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League,” Rocksteady said in a message sent to Deluxe Edition players directly into Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League.
“We recognize that you have been patient with us during the initial launch server updates and would like to show our appreciation for your patience with a special gift of 2000 LuthorCoin. Thanks again!”
In Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League, 2000 “LuthorCoin” can be purchased for $20. Currently, the game's standard skins can be purchased for 1000 coins. The “Deluxe” and “Legendary” variants of most skins can be purchased starting from 2000 LuthorCoins.
What happened to Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League
If you are not up to date on final events of Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice Leagueit's easy to say.
Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League arrived in Early Access and players who had purchased from the Deluxe Edition had the opportunity to start playing early. Unfortunately, a series of bugs forced the development team to take the servers offline to take care of maintenance.
To be able to start Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League is indeed you must be connected online: Without the servers, players couldn't play at all. The problem is serious at any time, but it is even more so if everything happens during an early access period for which players have paid extra compared to the base price of the game.
#Suicide #Squad #players #affected #outage #receive #ingame #currency #equal
Leave a Reply