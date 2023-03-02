Today we offer you the harley quinn cosplay realized by nic_the_pixie which manages to well reflect the crazy aspect of the famous DC Comics character, who we will soon see again in action in Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League.

Harley Quinn is undoubtedly one of the most famous villains in Batman publishing history. Her debut was in 1992 in the Warner Bros. animated series, taking on the role of accomplice, sidekick and girlfriend of the Joker, a crazy and highly unstable relationship. Over time Harley Quinn is one of the favorite characters of the Batman editorial universe and over time she has managed to “emancipate” herself from the Dark Knight and Joker, becoming the protagonist of the Suicide Squad and Birds of Prey films and the phantasmagorical rebirth of Harley Quinn.

