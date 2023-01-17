In the last few hours, some images of the mission selection screen have been circulating Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League. These photos presented several interesting details, including the presence of a battle pass, an in-game currency obtainable through microtransactions and other details, which however turned out to be a fake.

This is confirmed by Del Walker, a former employee of Rocksteady now under Naughty Dog who declared his disappointment with this leak on Twitter. He considers everything a fake on the basis that what is reproduced from these images would not be in line with what Rocksteady has done so far.

It would seem that these images have turned out to be yet another joke launched on 4Chan and that, according to Walker, even his former colleagues will have enjoyed seeing these images online and the reaction of the public to about.

The release date of Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League, is set for May 26th of this year, there will therefore be a way to get new information on any microtransactions and battle passes over the next few months. Obviously hoping that the game, as has already happened, will not be postponed.