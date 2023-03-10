This information about the delay of the departure date of Suicide Squad Kills The Justice League it does not come directly from Warner Bros. Games. However, it is from a reliable news source that has revealed precise details ahead of time.

In this case, we are referring to Bloomberg, and specifically, to the reporter Jason Schreier, who is the one who published the news about this delay in a special article on March 9.

As shared by Schreier, the game will no longer go on sale on May 26, as scheduled. However, he did not reveal a new publication date.

This journalist also shared that this change in terms of the release of this video game is not worrisome. It really is ‘mainly to polish it’.

Thus, players will have a more refined title at their disposal and will obtain a much more satisfying gaming experience.

Fountain: WB Games.

If Warner Bros. Games confirms the information – which could happen at any time – it would be a second delay for Suicide Squad Kills The Justice Leaguesince it would originally come out in 2022.

But the company decided that it would be more practical to publish it in 2023. The game was in the State of Play broadcast last February, where a demo with extended gameplay was present; will have to be on the lookout.

What systems will Suicide Squad Kills The Justice League come to?

Suicide Squad Kills The Justice League, although it is developed with the Unreal Engine 4, it is planned only for next-generation consoles. That is, it will be available for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X | S as well as the inevitable PC.

It is a development by Rocksteady Studios, the company that made history with the game series of batman arkhamand belongs to the action-adventure genre but with a strong focus on multiplayer.

Fountain: WB Games.

In this game the Suicide Squad or Suicide Squad has the title of Task Force X, and its mission is to stop the members of the Justice League, which are controlled by the evil villain Brainiac.

The latter is one of Superman’s classic enemies. One detail that deserves to be highlighted is that this game marks the last participation of the voice actor Kevin Conroy, who plays Batman and who passed away in November 2022.

