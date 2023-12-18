Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League apparently it won't be the last game of theArkhamverse, the narrative universe created by Rocksteady Studios with the Batman: Arkham saga. This was confirmed by none other than James Gunn.

In a post on Twitter that he later deleted, the current co-president of DC Studios wrote that “It is not expected to be the last”, responding to a user who asked him if the game would indeed mark the conclusion of the Arkhamverse.

This trait of Rocksteady Studios' looter shooter has not been particularly emphasized so far on a communication level, but those who have played the recent closed alpha know well where Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League fits in within the universe born with Batman: Arkham Asylum.