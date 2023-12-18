Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League apparently it won't be the last game of theArkhamverse, the narrative universe created by Rocksteady Studios with the Batman: Arkham saga. This was confirmed by none other than James Gunn.
In a post on Twitter that he later deleted, the current co-president of DC Studios wrote that “It is not expected to be the last”, responding to a user who asked him if the game would indeed mark the conclusion of the Arkhamverse.
This trait of Rocksteady Studios' looter shooter has not been particularly emphasized so far on a communication level, but those who have played the recent closed alpha know well where Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League fits in within the universe born with Batman: Arkham Asylum.
Will it really continue?
The GaaS structure of Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League seems to be a big problem for the game's ambitions at the moment, not only because of the inevitable microtransactions present but also for the way in which it influences the progression of the experience.
In fact, the game risks becoming highly repetitive and this would undermine the efforts made by the English studio also in terms of the narrative, which appears brilliant on several occasions and certainly carries the chronology of the Arkhamverse forward: it's a shame it does so without the elements which fans of the series have appreciated so far.
#Suicide #Squad #Kill #Justice #League #won39t #game #Arkhamverse
Leave a Reply