There are now just a few days left until it debuts in stores Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League and to keep players' attention, Rocksteady has shared a concept art of a possible post-launch content bound to Joker.
At the end of a Q&A that took place on Discord, the team shared an image that immortalizes Harley Quinn in front of “The Daily Chuckle”, a Joker-themed version of the headquarters of the Daily Planet newspaper in the DC universe, which you can see here under.
Before showing the image, the Rocksteady team suggested that this setting will be part of the content that will be published after the launch of the game.
“One last thing before we go,” said Darroch Brown, community manager at Rocksteady Games. “Since we just finished talking about our endgame, here's a teaser for something that might come even further…”.
Will Joker arrive after launch?
For those who don't know, Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League is set in same universe as the Batman: Arkham series and several years after the final chapter Arkham Knight. Without giving away too many spoilers, a return of the Dark Knight's historic nemesis would cause quite a stir among fans considering the events of the Batman: Arkham City finale.
It must be said, however, that a possible themed location does not automatically confirm the presence of Joker in the game. In fact, there are infinite numbers narrative tricks to explain a similar setting, a banal example could be that of a hallucination caused by one of the Scarecrow's nice gases (and who knows, maybe we even got it right).
We'll find out in the months following the launch of Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League, set for February 2, 2024 on PS5, Xbox Series
On our pages you will find our impressions on the new controversial Rocksteady game before the verdict of the review.
#Suicide #Squad #Kill #Justice #League #Joker #return #clue #Rocksteady
Leave a Reply