There are now just a few days left until it debuts in stores Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League and to keep players' attention, Rocksteady has shared a concept art of a possible post-launch content bound to Joker.

At the end of a Q&A that took place on Discord, the team shared an image that immortalizes Harley Quinn in front of “The Daily Chuckle”, a Joker-themed version of the headquarters of the Daily Planet newspaper in the DC universe, which you can see here under.

Before showing the image, the Rocksteady team suggested that this setting will be part of the content that will be published after the launch of the game.

“One last thing before we go,” said Darroch Brown, community manager at Rocksteady Games. “Since we just finished talking about our endgame, here's a teaser for something that might come even further…”.