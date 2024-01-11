Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League is now close to release and promises to solve the enigma of the cryptic ending of the previous game Rocksteady: where have you been Batman?

The title is definitely one of the major releases at the beginning of 2024 and will bring a Rocksteady game back into the hands of us enthusiasts after 9 years of Batman: Arkham Knight

The development house therefore continues to broaden its vision of Arkham-Verse with a game totally focused on its eccentric and rowdy villains, who in this title will have the unfortunate and complicated task of defeat the Justice League

The real ending of Arkham Knight could only be viewed after completing the game 100% and left many doubts. For those who don't remember well, let's remember that Bruce Wayne fakes his death blowing up Wayne Manor. Soon after we see criminals attacking someone in the alleys, thinking that there will be no Batman left to stop them, but immediately afterwards they are attacked by a version of Batman who seems to exploit the scarecrow toxins to his advantage.

Jack HackettRocksteady's production manager, was interviewed by ComicBook and in his interview he stated:

There are a lot of ways we convey what happened in the five years between Arkham Knight and Kill the Justice League. There's a great piece, at the beginning of the story, that in a fun way takes you through the nuts and bolts of what happened, how the Justice League formed, what happened with Bruce, with Batman, and other details. Some characters that Arkham-verse fans will surely recognize will also appear.

At this point we just have to wait for the release of the game, scheduled for February 2, 2024and find out together what happened to Bruce Wayne and what will happen to the rest of the Justice League.



