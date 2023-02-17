The next work from Rocksteady Studios, Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League just came as a surprise. ANDto which it was announced that it will receive a series of comics that will tell how this team was recruited by Amanda Waller for their dangerous mission.

The news was shared by the official accounts of DC Comics. The story in question will bear the name of Suicide Squad: Kill Arkham Asylum. The prequel will consist of five numbers and the first of them will begin to be sold from next May 30.

As in the video game, the protagonists of the series will be Captain Boomerang, Deadshot, Harley Quinn and King Shark. Although knowing that it happens in the same universe of the Arkham saga we will surely see the presence of some other villains.

Curiously, the comic will arrive four days after the official launch of the game, perhaps it will contain some spoilers of its history. Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League arrives on May 26 on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X / S and PC. Will they play it?

What do we know about Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League?

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League is a new title that takes place in the same universe as the Arkham saga. This time players will control the eponymous team of villains in a mission that sounds impossible. They must end the Justice League alone.

It will be a multiplayer title where each member can control a different villain. Together they will have to take advantage of their abilities to be able to fight against the various threats of Flash, Batman and Superman. Will they give it a chance when it comes out?

