Last week was somewhat disappointing for fans of the developer. rocksteadysince the first video with gameplay of Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League. This is because the title seems to be free to play, to which has been added that the permanent connection has been confirmed to be able to play even by a single user.

However, this is not all the news, since it was confirmed that while there will be free updates, there will also be microtransactions that must be paid for even if the $80 USD AAA title price has already been given. This is through battle passes that will help bring more life to the game, thus moving away from the single player experience.

Despite everything, its creators promise that it will be one of the studio’s most ambitious games, here is their comment:

With Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League, we want to create a game where the city itself becomes part of the fight. To do this, we knew we had to make our biggest map yet – Metropolis is more than twice the size of Batman: Arkham Knight’s Gotham – but it’s not just about size – we’ve put the detail and personality into our world that we think it makes you feel alive and what players expect from us.

Remember that the game launches on May 26 for PS5, Xbox Series X / S and PC.

Via: PS Blog

Editor’s note: There is a latent fear that this game will go under, and therefore that Rocksteady will go bankrupt or something similar. We’ll see in the end if it convinces people or ends up making them angry.