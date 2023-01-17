An image that supposedly belongs to Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League It’s circulating on Twitter and Reddit. Here we see the quartet of villains in what looks like a menu for before starting a mission. What is striking is a section that says ‘battle pass’.

From the beginning it was revealed that this Suicide Squad title would be a cooperative one. Here players could take control of one of the four members to complete their campaign together. Now it seems that it will take some elements from online multiplayer titles, such as the battle pass.

According to a source from the VGC media, the image is real and comes from a recent build for PlayStation. In addition, the same source assured that the battle pass will be limited to cosmetic aspects, so it will not be necessary to complete the game. However, some fans have expressed concern about this and comparisons have emerged with Marvel’s Avengers and Gotham Knights.

Source: Andrew Marmo

The leaked image of Suicide Squad also reveals that there are different ‘coins’ and a system to level up. We can also see a ‘loadout’ section where players will surely choose the weapons and aspects of their chosen character. Hopefully Rocksteady will drop more of its gameplay soon to give us a better idea of ​​what it will be. Are you worried that I have a battle pass?

What do we know about Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League?

As its name says, this title will put us in control of the group of supervillains, who will seek to end the Justice League. However, the latter seem to be controlled by Brainiac, who is invading Earth. So in a way Harley Quinn, Deadshot, Captain Boomerang and King Shark would be the heroes.

Source: Rocksteady Games

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League is being developed by Rocksteady Games, who gave us the Batman Arkham saga. It will be a mainly multiplayer game, although it will be playable only with bots controlling the rest of the team. After several delays due to the pandemic, it is expected to launch on May 26, 2023. Will they give it a chance?

