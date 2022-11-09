Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League popped up with two new ones references in the code of PlayStation Storewhich suggests a possible beta coming soon for the title developed by Rocksteady Studios, or maybe a build for internal testing.

Postponed to spring 2023, Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League will finally mark the return of the Arkhanverse with a tie-in dedicated to the Suicide Squadengaged in a mission (suicidal, of course) against one Justice League controlled by Brainiac.

PlayStation Game Size, the profile of the leaker who reported the news, whose information always turns out to be quite reliable, said to wait for the The Game Awards 2022 for any announcements regarding the game.

With Gotham Knights being met with very mixed ratings, Kill the Justice League has the burden of relaunch the DC gaming universe appropriately: the team does not lack talent and we know it, but the project remains an unknown given that so far we have seen very little in motion.