With the arrival of the new previews of Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League some new ones have also been published online gameplay videos for Rocksteady's third-person action shooter and in particular below we can see some videos dedicated to Harley Quinn and Deadshottwo of the four playable protagonists.

This gives us a chance to get a taste of the kit skills and tricks of the profession of the members of the Suicide Squad. Deadshot, aka Floyd Lawton, can move and fly quickly thanks to the jetpack, target enemies with long-range rifles or strike at close range with volleys of bullets using the weapons mounted on his arms. Harley Quinn on the contrary can use a grappling hook to swing here and there and use acrobatics to avoid incoming shots, with her arsenal represented by SMG and the inevitable baseball bat.

The two videos also allow us to see some missions and secondary tasks that we will face in Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League, from eliminating Brainiac's troops to saving civilians, with boss fights, skill challenges and Riddler's riddles in between .