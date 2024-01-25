Meanwhile, it is remembered that anyone who purchases this edition will have 72 hours of early access compared to the release date, set for February 2nd. So he will be able to start playing from January 30th.

Publisher Warner Bros. Games and development studio Rocksteady have released a new trailer Of Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League which presents the contents of the Deluxe Edition of the game, available for pre-order.

More content

The other contents included in the Deluxe Edition are the Justice League costumes for the Squad (only for those who pre-order), 3 Note weapons, 4 Weapon figures, 1 Battle Pass token and 4 color variations.

Please note that the “Battle Pass Pledge” must be redeemed for access to the Premium Battle Pass (Seasons 1 to 4 Battle Pass, dependent on availability.) One Battle Pass available per season. Warner Bros. Games is also keen to remind you that it may suspend online services, providing adequate notice. Of course it is easy to understand that he will only do this in case of failure of the game.

