Warner Bros. and Rocksteady have released a new trailer For Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice Leaguein this case focused on the character of King Sharkundoubtedly one of the strangest and most peculiar among the colorful members of the team.
King Shark, or King Shark in Italian, is called Nanaue and is a humanoid shark with somewhat mysterious origins, who seems to be the son of a sort of deity of the deep.
What matters for the purposes of the game is that it is a true force of nature, gifted with enormous power but also incredible movement capabilities.
As demonstrated by the trailer, which shows him in various moments of action, King Shark is able to attack a large number of enemies head-on, using firearms and melee attacks.
The unique features of King Shark
His abilities movementcombined with their unusual size, allow for physical attacks of enormous power, capable of causing damage even to areas, hitting a large number of enemies at once.
It is also reportedly one of the few creatures capable of fighting head-to-head against Supermantherefore it is an essential element for the difficult mission of the Suicide Squad in this game.
After the postponement decided months ago, Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League is back at the center of attention, with the launch of a new information campaign about it by Warner Bros. We recently saw the trailer for Harley Quinn and the upcoming closed alpha was also announced, scheduled from November 30 to December 4, 2023.
There release date of the game is instead set for February 2, 2024, barring any last-minute postponements which, at this point, should not emerge.
