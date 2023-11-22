Warner Bros. and Rocksteady have released a new trailer For Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice Leaguein this case focused on the character of King Sharkundoubtedly one of the strangest and most peculiar among the colorful members of the team.

King Shark, or King Shark in Italian, is called Nanaue and is a humanoid shark with somewhat mysterious origins, who seems to be the son of a sort of deity of the deep.

What matters for the purposes of the game is that it is a true force of nature, gifted with enormous power but also incredible movement capabilities.

As demonstrated by the trailer, which shows him in various moments of action, King Shark is able to attack a large number of enemies head-on, using firearms and melee attacks.