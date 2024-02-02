The Senior Producer of Rocksteady Games, known as Red on Twitter, had recently revealed the presence of a easter egg in Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League of which “only ten people know of the existence”, thus suggesting that it was something very difficult to find. Well, someone has already found it.
In fact, a user reported an Easter egg he found and Red confirmed that it was exactly that. Which? A song sung by the four protagonists of the game in the closing credits of Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League.
It is therefore not some obscure reference to a character who appeared in a single comic book at the dawn of DC, but “just” a found it nice invented by Rocksteady Games.
It's not an easy Easter egg to find
However, it must be said that This is not an easy Easter egg to find. The end credits of Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League last 97 minutes. There are games that last less, it must be said, and it is therefore understandable that most players skip them well before finding the song.
