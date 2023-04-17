For weeks there have been rumors about a possible delay in the publication of Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice Leagueand a few days ago a confirmation arrived directly from Warner Bros. And Rocksteady Gameswho communicated that the title will be available from February 2, 2024.

It is not clear, at the moment, what is the real reason why the developers have decided to postpone the publication of Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League, so the information given in this article should be taken with a grain of salt. Analyzing the topics most discussed by the game community, we note how the fans have badly digested the choice of Rocksteady Games to make Suicide Squad usable only by online users, going to affect the experience of those who would like to enjoy the single player experience.

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League it wouldn’t be the first game that can be enjoyed only if connected to the internet, but this is a feature that has always created discontent among gamers, given its ability to influence even those who don’t want to take advantage of the multiplayer component in case the servers should have some problems. It will therefore be for this reason that Warner Bros. And Rockestady Games have they decided to postpone the release of the game? All that remains is to wait for the February 2, 2024 to find out!