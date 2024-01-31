The first ones came out votes Of Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice Leaguetwo individual rather positive reviews towards the new title from Rocksteady Studios, although for the bulk of the ratings we will have to wait a few more days.

Even if the early access of Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League got off to a bad start, it seems that the controversial tie-in set in the Arkhamverse has convinced someone, despite some very specific criticisms.

In fact, in the XboxEra comment we read that we are faced with “a title damn good for Destiny fans, The Division and all loot-as-a-service”, with undoubted growth potential over time.

VGC instead writes that the game is “visually impactful and very entertainingeven if the activities are often repetitive.” In any case, it is “a stylish closure for the universe created by Rocksteady Studios, which does not completely succumb under the weight of its live service structure.”