Rocksteady Studios has published a first video diary dedicated to the story and gameplay of Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League, with many new features.

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League is the protagonist of an interesting video diary focused on story and gameplay of the title developed by Rocksteady Studios, released on PC, PS5 and Xbox Series The development team said it was optimistic for the game a few months ago, and this in-depth analysis seems to prove it, ranging between the most important times relating to the new adventure set in the Arkhamverse. After the saga of Batman: ArkhamRocksteady has in fact decided to explore the third person shooter genre by trying to expand the formula it had developed for the Dark Knight tie-ins. To this end, the team will catapult us into the streets of a Metropolis about twice the size of Arkham Knight's Gothambesieged by Brainiac's troops and the Justice League itself, which we will have the task of eliminating.

Superheroes with super toys The team composed of Harley Quinn, Captain Boomerang, Deadshot and King Shark is sent by Amanda Waller to Metropolis to take care of the difficult mission, but first the team makes a trip to the Hall of Justice of the Justice League, where they end up loot the gadgets of Batman and the other heroes. Thus Captain Boomerang comes into possession of the Speed ​​Force bracelet, which allows him to run as fast as Flash, while Harley Quinn takes possession of the Dark Knight’s grappling hook and one of his drones, Deadshot gets his hands on a jetpack and King Shark, uh, he’s wearing the Riddler hat.