Miller Ross, known for his Marvel’s Avengers rumors, has now moved on to cover Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice Leaguerevealing some of the personages which could arrive in the future as DLC.
For now the most accredited hypotheses are: Punchline o Joker, Mr Freeze or Captain Cold, Deathstroke, Two-Face, Killer Croc and Katana. Naturally, it is right to specify that nothing is confirmed and that, therefore, the information must be taken with due caution. We’ll see if Rocksteady and Warner Bros. Games confirm some of the characters in the future.
It must be said that it is inevitable that Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League will have additional content, considering the nature live service of the game. So it’s likely we’ll also see new heroes or villains added to the action over the months. Also considering how this economic model works, collaborations with other narrative universes are not unlikely, perhaps always from Warne Bros. Games.
For now, however, everything remains decidedly smoky. After all, we still need to understand whether Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League has any chance of success or not, considering the public’s reactions to the announcement and the first gameplay footage. Many didn’t like that the Arkham series studio ended up making a title like this and would have preferred it to be involved in a new single player game.
