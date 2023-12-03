Miller Ross, known for his Marvel’s Avengers rumors, has now moved on to cover Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice Leaguerevealing some of the personages which could arrive in the future as DLC.

In reality, his post on

For now the most accredited hypotheses are: Punchline o Joker, Mr Freeze or Captain Cold, Deathstroke, Two-Face, Killer Croc and Katana. Naturally, it is right to specify that nothing is confirmed and that, therefore, the information must be taken with due caution. We’ll see if Rocksteady and Warner Bros. Games confirm some of the characters in the future.