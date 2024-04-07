According to leaker Miller Rossthere would be a serious possibility that Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League is destined to conclude its journey with the Season 5which is expected to arrive in 2025, unless of course the gaming situation improves substantially.

As we have seen, the DC Comics licensed action game developed by Rocksteady did not have a very positive impact on the market at launch, and even the launch of the first season does not seem to have improved the situation much.

Since this is a live service game, Warner Bros has already implemented a long-term support plan which will still have to last for several months, but according to the alleged leaker this would already have a well-defined time horizon.