According to leaker Miller Rossthere would be a serious possibility that Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League is destined to conclude its journey with the Season 5which is expected to arrive in 2025, unless of course the gaming situation improves substantially.
As we have seen, the DC Comics licensed action game developed by Rocksteady did not have a very positive impact on the market at launch, and even the launch of the first season does not seem to have improved the situation much.
Since this is a live service game, Warner Bros has already implemented a long-term support plan which will still have to last for several months, but according to the alleged leaker this would already have a well-defined time horizon.
The end already marked?
According to Ross, the limit set as of now would be Season 5, expected to arrive in 2025, and perhaps already destined to be the last. According to the same source, Season 4 should begin in January 2025, which should reintroduce Batman, thus representing an element of great importance in the story.
This should then continue with Season 5, which should see the Justice League reunited with ARGUS to put an end to “Brainiac's reign of terror.” This should also represent the end game, unless the situation sees a significantly positive turn over the next few months.
Obviously, the issue is just a rumor at the moment, so let's take it as such.
#Suicide #Squad #Kill #Justice #League #Season #rumor
Leave a Reply