Judging from the cutscenes with Mrs. Freeze and the final clashes with Brainiac, it seems that Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League Season 2 Confirms Rumors that were released some time ago. Spoilers inevitably follow, beware.
We are referring, specifically, to the theory according to which Rocksteady Studios would have found a way to bring back Superman, Batman, Flash and Green Lantern after their killing at the hands of Task Force X during the game’s campaign.
After the clash with Brainiac present in Episode 1 of the new season, in fact, it turns out that Flash is still alive and that what we had eliminated was nothing more than a clone generated by the technologies of the extraterrestrial villain.
At this point it is reasonable to imagine that the same treatment was also reserved for the other members of the Justice Leaguelocked away somewhere waiting to be freed, so the Arhamverse can be restored… or maybe not?
A poorly managed story?
As Forbes rightly points out, Rocksteady Studios had these narrative twists in mind from the very beginning but handled them remarkably poorly, focusing on the clash with the Brainiac variants rather than on saving the Justice League regarding post-launch content for Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League.
Revealing after the campaign’s credits that the various Superman, Batman, Flash and Green Lantern were still alive and that we would have to defeat the Brainiac variants to save them would have had a very different appeal and who knows, maybe Even on the numbers front, something could have been improved.
The problem, in fact, is that after a first season that was purely filler, which did not advance the plot in any way, now it might be too late in the hope of recovering the excellent launch numbers; and these interesting developments, no one is following.
#Suicide #Squad #Kill #Justice #League #Season #Confirm #Rumors
Leave a Reply