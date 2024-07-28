Judging from the cutscenes with Mrs. Freeze and the final clashes with Brainiac, it seems that Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League Season 2 Confirms Rumors that were released some time ago. Spoilers inevitably follow, beware.

We are referring, specifically, to the theory according to which Rocksteady Studios would have found a way to bring back Superman, Batman, Flash and Green Lantern after their killing at the hands of Task Force X during the game’s campaign.

After the clash with Brainiac present in Episode 1 of the new season, in fact, it turns out that Flash is still alive and that what we had eliminated was nothing more than a clone generated by the technologies of the extraterrestrial villain.

At this point it is reasonable to imagine that the same treatment was also reserved for the other members of the Justice Leaguelocked away somewhere waiting to be freed, so the Arhamverse can be restored… or maybe not?