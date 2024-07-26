Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League Season 2 Launch Trailer signals the arrival of the update, which as we know introduces the playable character of Mrs. Freeze, not coincidentally the protagonist of this animated comic-style video.

The female version of the famous villain with a heart of ice is Victoria Frias, also equipped with an armor that keeps her (rigid) body temperature under control and equipped with freezing weapons.

To unlock Mrs. Freeze you must defeat one of the Brainiac variantsbut accessing the fight requires the use of a quantity of points that can only be collected by completing a series of missions… or by dipping into your wallet.

Between the other news of Season 2 some new weapons stand out, a new Elseworlds map with “glacial” tones, a series of new raids and a boss fight with Brainiac in a hybrid Superman / Flash version.