Rocksteady Studios has announced that Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League Season 2 Delayed: Episode 1 was supposed to arrive tomorrow, July 11, but the developers have decided to push the launch back a few days.

The new official date is set for July 25thwhile for the rest there will be no changes: the second season of the looter shooter set in the Arkhamverse will see the debut of Mrs. Freeze as a playable character and the arrival of new missions, scenarios and contents.

“Task Force X, we have decided to adjust the release date for the next season, so Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League Season 2 will now release on July 25. Thank you for your patience,” the studio said in a post on Twitter.