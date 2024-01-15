Infamy Sets have several very powerful but specific abilities. Rydby gave the example of some equipment that can drastically increase the damage done on burning enemies, while at the same time modifying the grenades that reduce their damage, but incinerate any target hit.

“Our basic philosophy for the endgame was, essentially, mastery. The mastery of the character, the movements, the talents, the types of enemies, the mechanics of the missions and, of course, the choice of the build. And gradually As the difficulty increases, you will have to find new builds to overcome the challenges. That's why in the endgame we have three different levels of “Infamy sets”, all centered around an iconic DC character. For launch, this character is Bane and his Infamia sets are all about different ways to dominate your enemies and exploit the chaos around you.”

During a Q&A with fans which took place on Discord (where among other things the possible return of the Joker from the Batman: Arkham series was suggested), game director Axel Rydby spoke about various aspects of the endgame, starting from the advanced sets on which players will be able to get their hands on it. Call yourself “Infamy Set” are based on some of the most famous supervillains in the DC universe, for example Bane's will be available at launch.

As we get closer to the launch of Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League the developers at Rockesteady have shared more details on the content that players will face after completing the story and saw the credits.

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League endgame activities

Rydby later offered some details on the activities and challenges that players will face in the endgame activities of Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League. These will be made up of fairly basic missions that are reminiscent of the normal ones faced during the story, alternating with decidedly more challenging challenges, the Incursion Missions, in which the team will enter Brainiac's territory and engage in clashes of extremely high difficulty.

“We created a somewhat chaotic game, with a constantly evolving battlefield and where many things happen. The game is frenetic and fast and we have made sure that the team is always surrounded and in the midst of chaos. Mastery of the game comes from being able to take advantage of this chaos and use it as one of your strengths, reversing the very thing Brainiac is throwing at you,” added Rydby.

“Since our game is chaotic and we wanted the final game to be focused on builds and mastery of mechanics, we made the final game revolve around a core of mission types that offer a more predictable experience and challenge. But that doesn't mean Brainiac will sit back and let you face his forces without throwing a spanner in the works, or that you'll already know what's going to happen in each mission. Brainiac continues to evolve his forces throughout the endgame, and you'll need to adapt your builds accordingly.”

“There will be different types of missions, from the fastest Incursion Missions, in which the team is sent to Brainiac's domain under the protection of a very fickle Promethean Shield that protects them from the tentacles of the Skull Ship (Brainiac's gigantic space ship, characterized by the shape that resembles a skull ed) and by the entire strength of Brainiac's army. The team must make their way through Brainiac's forces, often with the help of the support team, to return to Metropolis. Once the mission is completed, however, the Prometheus Shield collapses and the team is forced to face it. Waller is not doing the team any favors and seems intent on emphasizing the term 'Suicide' in 'Suicide Squad'.”

“Then there are the “Killing Time” missions, where the team battles an increasingly frenzied horde of Brainiac's enemies, and must keep killing enemies to fuel the Promethium Shield, because once it drops, You can no longer hide from the Skull Ship's tentacles.”

The more complicated the challenge becomes, the more rewards players will be able to get their hands on, and they will also be able to compete with each other in games global rankings.

“As the difficulty levels increase, so do the rewards, and we have some frankly insane Infamy sets and Notorious items that drop from the higher levels of the endgame. This, combined with global leaderboards for groups of solo players, at 2, at 3 and at 4, it means there's a lot of friendly competition… And if you want some advice on how to build your character, the leaderboards will be a great way to do a scouting tour.”

We remind you that Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League will be available from February 2, 2024 on PS5, Xbox Series