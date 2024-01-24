













The also called Clown Prince of Crime will arrive with Season 1 and will be completely playable. Likewise, it will be accompanied by a new playable environment with a theme inspired by it.

Apart from the Joker Season 1 Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League will include two episodes with new missions, activities and fortresses, as well as additional boss fights and enemy variants.

We recommend: The Batman Arkham studio never proposed a Superman game, it has been working on Suicide Squad since 2017.

To the above we must add unreleased weapons and DC Comics villain-themed equipment, as well as extra content from The Riddler or the Riddler. According to what has been revealed, this new wave of content will be available from March 2024.

But the departure date remains to be specified. The idea is that each season will revolve around a different DC character and will incorporate alternate realities invaded by Brainiac known as Elseworlds.

Precisely this version of Joker Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League can be considered as alternative. This villain is equipped with a rocket-powered umbrella to fly and surf the city rooftops. He still has unique abilities.

And best of all, its own way of moving as well as weapons. Warner Bros. Games indicates that it will reveal more details about the arrival of the Joker to Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League.

The video as well as the screenshots in this note highlight the mention that it is still in development.

Fountain: WB Games.

It also talks about the social features of this title and its four-player cooperative mode. Its departure will be on February 2, 2024.

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League It will arrive on PS5, Xbox Series X|S and PC via Steam on the date mentioned above. It will arrive on the Epic Game Store on March 5.

