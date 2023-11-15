Warner Bros. and Rocksteady have given Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League its first airing since its heavily criticized gameplay debut back in February, with accompanying material confirming, among other things, that it’s unpopular live service elements are still in.

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League was originally due to launch in 2022 but has been delayed twice since then, most recently following the game’s controversial gameplay debut, with Warner Bros. announcing it was pushing its release back to 2nd February 2024 in order to make it “the best quality experience for players”.

Eight months on, Suicide Squad has reemerged with a new Insider video series, its initial offering featuring 20 minutes of new gameplay highlighting traversal mechanics, story elements, and a brief glimpse at the game’s rendition of Metropolis.

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League – Suicide Squad Insider 01.

Unsurprisingly, Suicide Squad’s unpopular live-service-style monetization, which includes a cosmetics-focused battle pass, does not get a mention this time around, but – despite fan hopes these might be jettisoned during the game’s lengthy delay – Warner Bros’ accompany Standard and Deluxe Edition breakdown confirms they haven’t gone anywhere.

Suicide Squad’s £99.99/$99.99 USD Deluxe Edition will, we’re told, include “one premium battle pass token”. That’s in contrast to the £69.99/$69.99 Standard Edition, which just provides access to the game’s free seasonal battle pass tiers, along with the post-launch seasonal updates – including “earnable” characters, plus free missions and items – coming to all versions .

And if you’re wondering just how hard Suicide Squad could potentially go with its previously confirmed cosmetics-based microtransactions, the Premium Edition’s various included cosmetics indicate the game will at least support different outfits, outfit color swatches, weapon skins, and weapon dolls as options. Whether Warner Bros. plans to sell premium items in all these categories on release remains to be seen.

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League – which is playable solo or co-operatively with up to four players, with cross-platform and cross-progression supported – launches for Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 5, and PC on 2nd February next year . Warner Bros. has also supplied PC requirements as part of today’s news update, which you can see below.

Minimum PC requirements

OS: Win 10 (64 bit)

Processor: Intel i5-8400 or AMD Ryzen 5 1600 3.20 GHz

Graphics: NVIDIA GTX 1070 or AMD Radeon RX Vega 56

DirectX: Version 12

Storage: 65GB available space

RAM: 16GB (2×8)

Recommended PC requirements