The first episode focuses on the story and gameplay of Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League. As we already knew, the game is a third-person action shooter that you can play alone or with up to three friends. Together they will be able to explore the city of Metropolis which is three times larger than Gotham from Arkham Knight. This comes with many opportunities for movement and exploration.

The video shows how the team members get the tools with which they will move around the city. In the words of its creators, they wanted to give players more to do so the city of Metropolis was the obvious next step.

We can also see that each member of the Suicide Squad It will have its own personality, which keeps the cutscenes interesting. Of course they will also have their own ways of traveling through the city which is full of references to the DC universe. What did you think of this extended look?

When is Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League coming out?

Along with this video the release date of Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League. The game will be released on PC, PS5 and Xbox Series X/S on February 2, 2024. It will also be available in two versions, the standard and the deluxe.

The standard one has the main game, seasonal updates for after launch, and unlockable characters to expand the story with new missions. You’ll also have access to all free Season Battle Pass tiers and four outfits reminiscent of these villains’ classic outfits in the comics. The PS5 version will exclusively have the rogue outfits.

Source: Warner Bros. Games

As for the deluxe edition of Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League It will have what the standard version and more. Featuring four Justice League-themed costumes for the villains, three notorious Black Mask-themed weapons, four squad-themed weapon dummies, a premium Battle Pass token, and up to 72-hour early access. Will they give it a chance?

