According to a new report by Jason Schreier published on BloombergRocksteady and Warner Bros. would have decided to push back Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League release date, recently presented in a big way during the State of Play. The new release date would not have been decided yet, but it would always be scheduled for 2023.

Recall that at the moment the official release date is May 26, 2023. This information doesn’t come directly from the publisher or the developers, so for now we can’t consider it anything more than a report. That said, Jason Schreier is a famous journalist who has repeatedly shared correct information.

Schreier points out that the presentation of the State of Play of Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League has been met with coldness and criticism from fans, so it’s possible that part of the reason why the team has decided to postpone the game is to review some component of the adventure.

We recall, for example, that the State of Play video is studded with dislikes and that many criticisms have also been made of the Destiny-style menus. It is clear that there are various factors that have not convinced Rocksteady fans that after the Arkham series they did not expect a game of this type.

For now Warner Bros. and Rocksteady have not released any official statements on the matter. We will have to wait for confirmations or denials.