We are not revealing who knows what secret by admitting that Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League didn't get off to the best start. There were countless refund requests from users during the 72 hours of early access.

Rocksteady is aware of the presence of many problems to solve within the title and, for this reason, it has decided to do so a small “apology gift” to all the fans who didn't get what they expected.

As reported by the VGC website, Rocksteady kept releasing a declaration regarding the unfortunate approach taken by some players:

«We recognize that you have been patient with us during the initial launch updates, and we would like to show our appreciation for your patience with a special gift of 2000 LutherCoins. Thanks again!”

The game currency (purchasable with real money, 20 euros for 2000 coins to be exact) will allow players who take advantage of this bonus to take home a legendary skin or a couple of standard skins.

For many it is about too little consolationothers instead appreciated the gesture of the development studio, which did not “turn the other way” when it realized that it was not on the side of reason.



