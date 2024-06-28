The latter reports 226 connected players at the time of writing, while Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League is at 277 players connected at the same time The difference is that Gotham Knights’ all-time high is nearly double that of its “cousin.”

THE numbers on Steam Of Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League they continue to be negative and it seems really difficult to go back up. The game basically stands alongside Gotham Knights in terms of numbers.

Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League Data

It should also be noted that Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League’s 277 players represent the best number of the last 24 hours and, to be honest, the best result in the game since June 5th when it reached 312 users. The 30-day record is 519 users, a drop from 561 in May.

The numbers are already dropped since March, the month following its release, when the game lost over 10,400 users compared to the peak value, equal to -77%. The decline has been continuous from month to month with May finally marking the arrival of a few hundred contemporary players, although the new season has been released.

Obviously there are a series of considerations to make. Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League is multiplatform and to these numbers we must add those of the Epic Games Store, PS5 and Xbox Series So the real numbers are higher, although it is unlikely that on Steam it is a failure and on other platforms it is recording record numbers. Furthermore, few or many players, it doesn’t matter, all the content already planned for Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice will be published.