Warner Bros. announced that i pre-orders For Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League are open from today, as well as having announced details and contents on Standard and Deluxe Edition of the game, along with a trailer on the classic costumes for the characters.
In these hours we have also seen a video on history and gameplay, to inaugurate a new flow of information that Rocksteady will publish on a more regular basis regarding the new DC Comics licensed game.
In this other trailer we can instead see the special “classic” costumes which can be obtained for the characters by pre-ordering available today.
The difference between the two editions is obviously reflected in the available content and additional bonuses of the Deluxe compared to the Standard, but let’s see what the characteristics of the two different versions are.
The contents of the Standard and Deluxe Edition
Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League Standard Edition:
- Main game on PS5 and Xbox Series
- Post-launch seasonal updates, featuring obtainable characters to expand the story through new quests, items and more, will be available for free
- Access to all free tiers of season battle passes (when available)
- Four classic Suicide Squad-themed costumes, one for each Squad member (pre-order bonuses/available at launch)
- Four Rogue costumes, one for each member of the Squad (only for the pre-order bonus of the digital version of the game on PlayStation 5)
Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League Deluxe Edition:
- Main game on PS5 and Xbox Series
- All Standard Edition content and pre-order bonuses
- Four Justice League costumes, one for each member of the Squad
- Three Black Mask themed weapons (pistol, sniper rifle and heavy weapon)
- Four golden Squad weapon figurines, one for each Squad member
- One battle pass token
- Four color variations without gradients, one for each member of the Squad (digital version only)
- Up to 72 hours of early access to the game before launch on February 2 (pre-order bonus)
It is clear, even simply from the contents of the two editions, that Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League has maintained the live service style structure, considering the presence of the Battle Pass free and premium.
