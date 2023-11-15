Warner Bros. announced that i pre-orders For Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League are open from today, as well as having announced details and contents on Standard and Deluxe Edition of the game, along with a trailer on the classic costumes for the characters.

In these hours we have also seen a video on history and gameplay, to inaugurate a new flow of information that Rocksteady will publish on a more regular basis regarding the new DC Comics licensed game.

In this other trailer we can instead see the special “classic” costumes which can be obtained for the characters by pre-ordering available today.

The difference between the two editions is obviously reflected in the available content and additional bonuses of the Deluxe compared to the Standard, but let’s see what the characteristics of the two different versions are.