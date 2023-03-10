Bad news if you were thinking of getting your hands on Rocksteady’s new effort. Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice Leagueaccording to what Jason Schreier said, will be postponed from May to later (but always in 2023), and the source would appear to be a person with some connection to the product.

The reason behind this postponement would be linked to the little exalted reaction of the fans after seeing the reveal in Playstation Showcase: actually many people at the time complained about the gameplay, the lack of originality and how this game could become yet another title with superheroes that after a few months is abandoned by players and software houses.

NEWS: Warner Bros and Rocksteady have delayed Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League once again, from May to later this year, according to a person familiar. A showcase of the game during a PlayStation stream last month was poorly received by fans https://t.co/R6gzNaftAv — Jason Schreier (@jasonschreier) March 9, 2023

Announced in 2020, Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League is a game dedicated to the team of super-villains ready to redeem themselves (and be granted a few years of imprisonment). In the group we find harley quinn, Captain Boomerang, King Shark And Deadshotsdealing with an infection caused by Braniac that has infected almost all of the Justice League making them criminally insane.

The title, with a strong plot component, also features a cooperative mode, as well as a system of weapons and skins typical of these games. Rocksteady resumes its superheroic world after Batman Arkham, this time telling not Batman’s Gotham, but Metropolis.