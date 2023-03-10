Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League could be postponed even at 2024 rather than next fall: Jeff Grubb reported it during the last episode of his podcast, saying that the source of this information in the past has always been quite reliable.

As you know, Bloomberg wrote yesterday that the release date of Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League has been postponed due to the less than positive reception given by users to the trailer presented during the recent State of Play.

There is still no official announcement from Rocksteady Studios and Warner Bros., but since the rumors are multiplying it is frankly unlikely that there is nothing true: now it will be necessary to understand what the extent of the postponement will be and how it will react the community.

In fact, the point is that fans of the DC universe have been waiting to see a new project from the Batman: Arkham team since 2015: a huge period of time, in which the studio could perhaps even launch two new tie-ins dedicated to the Dark Knight.

The developers have instead chosen to get bogged down with the Suicide Squad and a live service approach often received in a highly critical manner, as in this case: the hope is that it wasn’t all a huge waste of time and energy.