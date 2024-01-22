Rocksteady Studios and Warner Bros. have announced the post-launch content Of Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice Leaguewhich they will be free with the sole exception of cosmetic items, as previously explained.
There Season 1 will begin in March and will see the arrival of the Elseworlds version of the Joker as a playable character, equipped with a rocket umbrella to move across the rooftops of Metropolis and very special weapons with which to face enemies.
The contents of Season 1 will therefore be as follows:
- The Joker as a new playable character
- New Joker themed playable scenario
- Two episodes with new missions, activities and strongholds
- New variants for boss battles and enemies
- New DC villain themed weapons and equipment
- New Riddler content
And the following seasons?
Although there is no precise timetable yet, we have already known for hours that seasons 2, 3 and 4 of Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League will include three other playable charactersas many new environments, new weapons, equipment sets, missions, updates and more.
