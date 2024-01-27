It emerged online Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League trophy list in PlayStation versionwhich already allows us to get an idea of what we can expect from the game in terms of content.
Obviously the trophy list includes some plot spoilers (although they're all pretty obvious given what we already know). Overall, you can expect collecting collectibles, overcoming combat challenges, completing a large number of side missions, and lots of little classic activities for the genre.
Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League trophy list
There full trophy list of Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League in translation from English to Italian is the following (the specific words may be different from the official translation, but the meaning is the same):
- The Beginning of the End – The Ultimate Platinum Team
- Clean Out the Closet – Steal something useful from the Bronze Hall of Justice
- Hit the Fan – Survive the Batman Bronze experience
- Dirty Play – Recruit the first Bronze support team member
- Murato – An Escape Plan Gone Wrong Bronze
- Death Blooms – Recruit the second support team member Bronze
- Blitzkrieg Bop – Destroy the Bronze Behemoth
- Thunderstruck! – Kill the fastest man alive Silver
- Hell and Back – Save Lex Luthor Bronze
- Blackest Night – Kill Green Lantern Silver
- Endgame – Kill the world's greatest detective Argento
- Abandon All Hope – Kill the Silver Man of Steel
- Act of War – Complete your first Silver raid mission
- Nobody defeats Brainiac! – Kill the Gold World Collector
- Battleline – Complete a raid mission at mastery level 5 Bronze
- Killing Time – Complete a raid mission at mastery level 10 Silver
- To the Angry Planet – Complete a raid mission at mastery level 15 Silver
- The Final Frontier – Complete a raid mission at mastery level 20 Silver
- Winged Vengeance – Complete the Bronze Penguin's final support team mission
- War Machine – Complete the final mission of the Gizmo Bronze support team
- Welcome to the Jungle! – Complete the final mission of Poison Ivy Bronze's support team
- Managing People – Complete the final mission of the Rick Flag Bronze support team
- Your world is mine! – Complete the final mission of Lex Luthor Bronze's support team
- Shock Therapy – Complete the final mission of Hack's support team, Bronze
- Combine and Conquer – Complete the final mission of the Bronze Toymaker's support team
- Round and Round – Reach 13 stars in Riddler AR Bronze challenges
- Their Dark Designs – Reach 26 stars in Bronze Riddler's AR challenges
- Spark of Glory – Reach 39 stars in Riddler AR Challenges Bronze
- The Right Question – Solve 5 Bronze Riddler puzzles
- The Real Deal – Solve 21 Riddler puzzles, Bronze
- Stop me if you've heard this before – Collect 10 Bronze Riddler trophies
- The oldest in the book! – Collect 40 Bronze Riddler trophies
- Leveling Up – Reach level 10 with any Bronze team member
- Harleen the Queen – Reach maximum level with Harley Quinn Silver
- King for a Day – Reach maximum level with King Shark Silver
- Captain Boomerang! Agent of Oz – Reach maximum level with Captain Boomerang Silver
- Lawton's Last Stand – Reach maximum level with Deadshot Silver
- The Chosen One – Completely complete the Combat Flair checklist 5 times (single player sessions only) Silver
- Trial of Blood – Reach level 50 on the Silver team
- Choices – Have Penguin overhaul a piece of Bronze equipment
- The Bond with Venom – Equip 3 pieces of the level 1 Bronze Infamy set
- All Kinds of Fun – Equip 3 pieces of the Bronze level 2 Infamy set
- The Reaper – Equip 3 pieces of the Tier 3 Silver Infamy set
- Trial by Fire – What the hell happened? Bronze
- Choice of Evil – Unlocks a Bronze villain synergy
- Grand Experiment – Have the Toymaker make a piece of Bronze equipment Elite
- Forces in Motion – Have Poison Ivy increase the affliction on a piece of Bronze equipment
- Allies – Complete 50 Bronze support team contracts
- Body Count – Defeat 10 squads of Raising Hell Bronze bruisers
- I Need to Know – Complete 100 Bronze Support Team Contracts
- History repeats itself – The Bronze Batman experience begins
Finally, we would like to point out that the team has listened to the fans: you will be able to change almost everything about the HUD.
