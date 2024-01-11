Via a post on X | Twitter, the guys at Rocksteady shared the system requirements Of Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League for the full PC version, from the minimum ones for playing at 1080p and 30 fps to the uncompromising Ultra ones which guarantee 60 fps at 4K resolution. Let's find out below:
Minimum – 1080p, low settings, 30 fps
- CPU: Intel i5-8400K or AMD Ryzen 5 1600
- Video Card: NVIDIA GTX 1070, AMD Radeon RX Vega 56
- Memory: 16GB
- Storage: SSD required
Minimum – 1080p, low settings, 60 fps
- CPU: Intel i7-9700K or AMD Ryzen 7 5800X
- Video Card: NVIDIA RTX 2060 or AMD RX 5700 XT
- Memory: 16GB
- Storage: SSD required
Recommended – 1440p, medium settings, 60 fps
- CPU: Intel i7-10700K or AMD Ryxen 7 5800X3D
- Video Card: NVIDIA RTX 2080 or AMD RX 6800 XT
- Memory: 16GB
- Storage: SSD required
Ultra – 4K, high settings, 60 fps
- CPU: Intel i7-12700K or AMD Ryzen 7 7800X3D
- Video Card: NVIDIA RTX 3080 or AMD RX 7900 XT
- Memory: 16GB
- Storage: SSD required
