Via a post on X | Twitter, the guys at Rocksteady shared the system requirements Of Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League for the full PC version, from the minimum ones for playing at 1080p and 30 fps to the uncompromising Ultra ones which guarantee 60 fps at 4K resolution. Let's find out below:

Minimum – 1080p, low settings, 30 fps

CPU: Intel i5-8400K or AMD Ryzen 5 1600

Video Card: NVIDIA GTX 1070, AMD Radeon RX Vega 56

Memory: 16GB

Storage: SSD required

Minimum – 1080p, low settings, 60 fps

CPU: Intel i7-9700K or AMD Ryzen 7 5800X

Video Card: NVIDIA RTX 2060 or AMD RX 5700 XT

Memory: 16GB

Storage: SSD required

Recommended – 1440p, medium settings, 60 fps

CPU: Intel i7-10700K or AMD Ryxen 7 5800X3D

Video Card: NVIDIA RTX 2080 or AMD RX 6800 XT

Memory: 16GB

Storage: SSD required

Ultra – 4K, high settings, 60 fps